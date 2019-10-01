New York Mets

Mets Merized
47477416_thumbnail

Tim Bogar Expected to Interview for Mets Managerial Job

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Nationals first base coach Tim Bogar is expected to interview for the Mets managerial position.It's been reported that Joe Girardi, Eduardo Perez, Mike

Tweets