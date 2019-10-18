New York Mets
Mets interview Skip Schumaker, plan to speak with Tim Bogar
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16s
The Mets now have eight known candidates vying for the open managerial position.
RT @AlLeiter22: @GarrisonBryant it was great to spend some time with you in studio 42. Keep working your tail off and always believe in yourself. Don’t ever be outworked! And remember what your job is as a pitcher...execute a quality pitch. I’ll see you in Port St. Lucie. https://t.co/oennElKFCXBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @writerstevens: Review: A HISTORY OF BASEBALL IN 10 PITCHES By Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner A great book to read while you watch Astros-Nationals in the World Series ... #baseball #pitching https://t.co/YTvnYkijs7Beat Writer / Columnist
Live from Yankee Stadium on Loudmouths shortly and BNNY at 6. Plus a Mets manager update.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @FrankViola3: Here is a story for y’all, it is about the fish I am holding in the back you can see has no tail: My buddy r.j.diangelus and I got a wild hair thanks to @danco_pliers and @backwatercartel to enter the… https://t.co/EzEAsO22EKMinors
There’s an 8th name for mets - skip schumaker vis @dennistlin. Girardi is still the only one with previous fulltime managing experience (Bogar was interim in Texas). Makes one wonder if they may actually prefer a newcomer.#Padres coach Skip Schumaker has indeed already interviewed for #Mets managerial opening. @dennistlin 1st. Schumaker was repped as a player by CAA, Van Wagenen’s old agency.Beat Writer / Columnist
Does this count as meddling? Or does that only apply to #Mets?Philly people seem happy with all 3 candidates. There is perception possibly due to past link w/Orioles the front office may favor Showalter. But owner Middleton who made manager call is heavily involved and folks would not be surprised if he preferred Dusty or esp GirardiBeat Writer / Columnist
