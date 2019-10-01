New York Mets

nj.com
47396443_thumbnail

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees LIVE SCORE UPDATES and BOX SCORE, ALCS Game 5 (10/18/19) - nj.com

by: Kevin Manahan | kmanahan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The Houston Astros, leading 3-1 in the best of seven American League Championship Series, meet the New York Yankees in Game 5 on Friday, October 18, 2019 (10/18/19) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. The winner of the ALCS advances to the...

Tweets