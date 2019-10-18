New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: J.D. Davis
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Tweets
-
RT @Joelsherman1: “We’ll just figure it out” Boone said about how he pitches a bullpen game in G6. But I thought he began to slip with Happ’s name or maybe I am just hearing the beginning of words at my age.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The man is almost too nice for baseballJames Paxton ends his press conference with “thanks everybody.” #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“Tea” uh huhFun fact: If you spill tea all over your postseason press pass, it is very difficult to scan for clubhouse access. Or so I've heard.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“We’ll just figure it out” Boone said about how he pitches a bullpen game in G6. But I thought he began to slip with Happ’s name or maybe I am just hearing the beginning of words at my age.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Bullpen game tomorrow. Severino will get Game 7, Boone says.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bullpen game tomorrow. Severino will get Game 7, Boone says.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets