New York Mets

The Mets Police
47495553_thumbnail

Why CAA’s Skip Schumaker will be the next Mets Manager

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Folks, here we have it.  Let’s stop with the nonsense of pretending Joe Girardi and the others are candidates.  The New York Post has the answer. Schumaker, 39, played for the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds over an 11-year major league career. He just...

Tweets