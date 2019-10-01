New York Mets

Mets Merized
40461018_thumbnail

MLB News: Agent Matt Sosnick Arrested for Domestic Violence

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 3m

By Michelle IoannouIn fact, it was Pete Alonso's agent. We all know what an outstanding guy Alonso is so I am sure he is also shocked by the news and probably already looking for a new agent.

Tweets