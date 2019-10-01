New York Mets

Mets Merized
47477414_thumbnail

Mets Manager Candidate: Skip Schumaker

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 46s

Skip SchumakerCurrent Position: San Diego Padres first base coachAge: 39Managerial Experience: noneOver his 11-year career (2005 through 2015), the Aliso Viejo, California product h

Tweets