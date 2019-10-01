New York Mets

Endy Chavez Made “The Catch” 13 Years Ago

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

Thirteen years ago today, Endy Chavez made an unbelievable catch that will always be remembered as one of the best in not only New York Mets history, but in Major League Baseball postseason histo

