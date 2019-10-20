New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for October 20, 2019
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
https://t.co/QFyJcxkfTg closing the book on the 1969 Mets — Fifty years ago today, they held a parade in lower Manhattan. Everybody loves a paradeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/ZGODWi8Zpg Why Chapman didn't have to challenge Altuve Hitting behind Altuve was Jake Marisnick, who is not known at all for his bat. He is a .227 career hitter.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BRIKRI2: @Metstradamus It was I bet 3 mil cold on HoustonBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metslady1: @Metstradamus Certainly not devastating or disappointedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: @Metstradamus Hit-eating grin.Blogger / Podcaster
-
An update on the Mets’ managerial search, Todd Frazier earns honors at Rutgers, last night’s ALCS heroics, and more news and notes from around baseball for your Sunday morning. https://t.co/eyeUejiNeBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets