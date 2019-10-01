New York Mets

Mets Merized
47537668_thumbnail

Cespedes’ Agency: Comeback Will Be Better Than Ever

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 5m

Earlier this week, Mets' outfielder Yoenis Cespedes celebrated his 34th birthday.On Twitter, his agency, Roc Nation Sports, tweeted a picture wishing the outfielder a happy birthday with the c

Tweets