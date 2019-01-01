New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on Mets manager search: Four finalists reportedly advance
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
After parting ways with Mickey Callaway, the Mets are searching for a new manager. Here's the latest...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Minors
-
Minors
-
RT @FindYourTeamNow: @Metstradamus Better chance of being backman or @LennyDykstra than mickey lolBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @joefav: #Yankees loss & hopes dim for #Jets, #Giants, unless @NYCFC makes #MLSCup, 2019 will mark 4 yrs that no NY area team will reach league finals (#Mets in 2015), let alone a title. Only other stretch was 1964-68, period from Yankees in World Series to #Jets #superbowl #sportsbiz https://t.co/CBP8KiKBmJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: State of the Mets' managerial search... * Beltran, Perez to interview again, sources say * Girardi, Bogar to interview again, @Ken_Rosenthal reports * Other next-round candidates: ??? Story: https://t.co/QZf12PfleSBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets