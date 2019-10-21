New York Mets

The Mets Police
47548878_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: more clarity into Mets manager search except not

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 39s

The newspaper says Girardi, Beltran, Bogar and Tony Perez’ kid are getting call backs to interview as manager.  I am still gong with CAA Schumaker. I wrapped up Gil Must Go. So how bad will it get before MLB takes the Yankees away from the...

