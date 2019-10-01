New York Mets

MMO Free Agent Profile: Cole Hamels, LHP

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 59s

Position: SPBats/Throws: L/LAge: December 27, 1983 (36)Traditional Stats: 7-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.391 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9, 9.1 K/9Advanced Stats: 3.0 bWAR, 1.1 fWAR, 117 ERA+, 4.09 FIPV

