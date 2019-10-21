New York Mets
Mets Morning News for October 21, 2019
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: defense has to be a priority https://t.co/Esv1Y9Fp3RBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pretty awesome of Correa to go around the netting and be with the fans after his team just won the AL pennant.Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) celebrates with #Astros fans https://t.co/9raSxs4BbeBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Andres Gimenez Goes Yard, Moves Up AFL Leaderboards https://t.co/CULGuE8vqT #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Start your week off asking me questions about prospects or whatever https://t.co/AwILplPLhZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso may be the ones who will win the awards, but we shouldn’t forget that Jeff McNeil established himself as a crucial part of the Mets’ core going forward in 2019. https://t.co/G9yrs8405UBlogger / Podcaster
-
Andres Gimenez is having quite the fall in Arizona. The @Mets prospect is now hitting .355/.403/.581 with a .984 OPS in 16 games. He leads today's prospect report: https://t.co/xXMO7HyTV9Blogger / Podcaster
