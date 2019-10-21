New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Mookie Betts doesn’t make sense without an extension plan
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
Early offseason rumors have suggested the Boston Red Sox could trade star outfielder Mookie Betts. For the New York Mets, it only makes sense if they can l...
Tweets
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: defense has to be a priority https://t.co/Esv1Y9Fp3RBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pretty awesome of Correa to go around the netting and be with the fans after his team just won the AL pennant.Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) celebrates with #Astros fans https://t.co/9raSxs4BbeBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Andres Gimenez Goes Yard, Moves Up AFL Leaderboards https://t.co/CULGuE8vqT #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Start your week off asking me questions about prospects or whatever https://t.co/AwILplPLhZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso may be the ones who will win the awards, but we shouldn’t forget that Jeff McNeil established himself as a crucial part of the Mets’ core going forward in 2019. https://t.co/G9yrs8405UBlogger / Podcaster
-
Andres Gimenez is having quite the fall in Arizona. The @Mets prospect is now hitting .355/.403/.581 with a .984 OPS in 16 games. He leads today's prospect report: https://t.co/xXMO7HyTV9Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets