New York Mets

Forbes

The World’s Most Valuable Sports Agencies 2019: CAA Expands Its Business, And Its Lead

by: Jason Belzer Forbes 6m

The 43 ranked sports agencies have collectively negotiated an astonishing $51.7 billion in current professional athlete contracts, netting them $2.7 billion in maximum possible commissions, an increase of more than 45% from just five years ago.

Tweets