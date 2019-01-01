New York Mets

Mets Minors
Andres Gimenez Homers in Scorpions Win

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 4m

By Christopher SotoArizona Fall League (AFL)Glendale Desert Dogs (11-14) 7, Scottsdale Scorpions (12-13) 2 Box ScoreSS Andres Gimenez: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR(2), RBI(15), K | .355 AVG/.984

