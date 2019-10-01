New York Mets

Mets Merized
47562070_thumbnail

OTD in 2015: Murphy Sets Record As Mets Sweep NLCS

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets were on a quest to return to the World Series for the first time since 2000 when they headed to Wrigley Field on October 21, 2015.Lucas Duda hit a three-run homer and Travis d'Arnaud

Tweets