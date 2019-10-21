New York Mets

WFAN
47565352_thumbnail

‘I Felt Bad For Mickey Callaway’: Ron Swoboda On 1969 World Series, Tom Seaver, Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

The 1969 World Series champion shares stories from his days on the Miracle Mets and weighs in on the search for the franchises's next manager.

Tweets