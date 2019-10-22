New York Mets
For Astros and Nationals, a World Series Flush With Aces
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 40s
Sure, there are offensive stars in Houston and Washington. But the theme of this Fall Classic is clear: Two groups of dominant, durable starters will be going toe-to-toe on the mound.
Tweets
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Following up, Luis Rojas is indeed among those who will receive a second managerial interview with the Mets. Also (but not limited to): Joe Girardi, Carlos Beltrán, Eduardo Pérez.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @BenVolin: Patriots are outscoring opponents by 25.0 points per weekBeat Writer / Columnist
The back page: 👻👻👻 https://t.co/9ITmXJrx0CBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Lisa_Olson1: This reprehensible gaslighting by @astros isn't just about female reporters or domestic violence. It's about the team accusing @stephapstein of fabricating a story even tho other reporters were witnesses. It's a national shame, this slamming of journalists doing their damn jobs. https://t.co/tGrtGuMEfBBeat Writer / Columnist
Meanwhile on the Patriots side of things... https://t.co/PCjlzwAnJbBlogger / Podcaster
Astros deny scathing report https://t.co/uFUeX2zK5PBlogger / Podcaster
