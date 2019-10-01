New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Aces wild in World Series | How Astros, Nationals match up, keys to winning, predictions - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5m
Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington is scheduled for Tuesday night in Houston.
Tweets
-
What is Zack Wheeler worth and should the Mets pay that price? https://t.co/dMQQ8k4xAcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Only two @Mets have hit two home runs in a World Series game: Michael Conforto, 2015 (Game 4) Gary Carter, on this date in 1986 (Game 4) @MetsMerized #Mets #LGM @baseballhallBlogger / Podcaster
-
One person connected to team has said a “bombshell candidate” is in the mix if a clear favorite does not emerge from the current group. Have fun with that one. No way David Wright would ever do this so don’t go down that road btwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets have been deliberate in managerial process. The only real outside pressure is if they feel any to make a decision sooner than later on Girardi, who is perceived frontrunner for #PhilliesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD-10/22/1986: The @Mets took Game 4 of the Fall Classic by a score of 6-2, which tied the Series up at 2-2. Ron Darling tossed 7 shutout innings & Gary Carter hit two homers & drove in 3 runs. @MetsMerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have been doing background work on others as well who may be added for a first interviewGirardi, Perez, Bogar are not only considerations to replace Callaway. Beltran was in play. @AnthonyDiComo reported Luis Rojas is getting 2d interview. It’s possible Derek Shelton and others are in play. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets