New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets gave up on Travis d’Arnaud, and he made them regret it
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
d’Arnaud helped the Rays to the postseason, while the Mets rostered Tomas Nido all year.
Tweets
-
We loved seeing all of the pups out on Mutt Mondays during the season, including some adoptable friends from @AnimalCareSanct #MakeADogsDay by adopting a new friend or treating your pup to a FUNN day! 🐶Minors
-
I may be making more guesses on this throughout the day but the best guesses I’ve heard so far are Todd Zeile followed by Ron Darling followed by Keith. That’s Hernandez, not Richards, btw. As I said, only guesses.One person connected to team has said a “bombshell candidate” is in the mix if a clear favorite does not emerge from the current group. Have fun with that one. No way David Wright would ever do this so don’t go down that road btwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Random thought, but really excited for the @SyracuseMets and @RumblePoniesBB outings with @The7LineArmy this coming summer.Super Fan
-
I am America's Bombshell.Clearly it’s @Metstradamus. #GrumpyManager https://t.co/1QdMUJH9FBBlogger / Podcaster
-
“I’ve always thought when you come to the ballpark, you look at the starting pitchers,” says Jim Kaat, once a Washington Senator, who knows a bit about it. A look at a WS for starters, with fun facts including a link to Orbit streaking https://t.co/QoxbObmH82Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Can he take the defense with him? https://t.co/2Gbge2vOsSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets