New York Mets

Mets Merized
43042133_thumbnail

Ryley Gilliam, Blake Taylor Pitching Well in AFL

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 7m

By Christopher SotoArizona Fall League (AFL)Peoria Javelinas (13-13) 4, Scottsdale Scorpions (12-14) 3 Box Score1B Ali Sanchez: 2-for-4, 2 RBI(5) | .229 AVG/.574 OPSC Patrick Maz

Tweets