New York Mets

Mets 360

Creating payroll flexibility with the Mets’ 2020 budget

by: Gus Livaditis Mets 360 4m

In 2019, the Mets’ Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) payroll was just north of $195 million. This figure includes the salaries of David Wright, Yoenis Cespedes, Jed Lowrie, and even Drew Smith. A…

Tweets