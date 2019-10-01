New York Mets

nj.com
47587975_thumbnail

MLB rumors: ‘Bombshell candidate’ to shake up Mets manager search | Who’s the mystery man? Here are some uneducated guesses - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is searching for a new manager after firing Mickey Callaway. Ex-New York Yankees Carlos Beltran and Joe Girardi have interviewed for the job.

Tweets