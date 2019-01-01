New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
40266513_thumbnail

Could a ‘bombshell candidate’ shake up Mets’ managerial search?

by: Dan Benton Larry Brown Sports 26s

The search for a new manager rages on for the New York Mets, and several Tuesday reports suggest that if a clear favorite does not emerge for the job, a "bombshell candidate" could serve as a fallback option. One person connected to team has said a “b

Tweets