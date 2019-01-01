New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Could a ‘bombshell candidate’ shake up Mets’ managerial search?
by: Dan Benton — Larry Brown Sports 26s
The search for a new manager rages on for the New York Mets, and several Tuesday reports suggest that if a clear favorite does not emerge for the job, a "bombshell candidate" could serve as a fallback option. One person connected to team has said a “b
Tweets
-
Thank you brother. #LGMFeliz cumpleaños el professor https://t.co/u00NEjn5AvPlayer
-
RT @DPLennon: What exactly is #Mets managerial game plan? Do they even know? We’re not so sure. https://t.co/vKKVntQovfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@WFANmornings' mystery #Mets candidate speculation goes off the rails.TV / Radio Network
-
It’s about time somebody banned the word “Bonilla”Mass. Legislature to consider proposal to ban the ‘b-word’ https://t.co/aHb6iHlwG3 https://t.co/LWlLcT7FO8Blogger / Podcaster
-
He gave nicknames to his entire meal?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
On @WFAN660 nowBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets