New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
47590731_thumbnail

Correa: Beltrán will be 'amazing manager'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 18s

Of the handful of Mets managerial candidates receiving call-back interviews, none can quite replicate the quirks of Carlos Beltrán's resume. Easily the most high-profile of the Mets’ inexperienced candidates, Beltrán played in Flushing from 2005-11...

Tweets