New York Mets

nj.com
47601160_thumbnail

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Game 1 FREE LIVE STREAM (10/22/19): How to watch World Series online | Time, TV, channel, line | MLB Playoffs 2019 - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Houston Astros, led by starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, meet the Washington Nationals, led by starting pitcher Max Scherzer, in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 (10/22/19) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Tweets