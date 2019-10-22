New York Mets
Open Thread: Nationals vs Astros, World Series Game 1
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
Max Scherzer and the Nationals take on Gerrit Cole and the Astros in game 1 of the World Series tonight in Houston.
RT @NYPost_Mets: Joe Girardi on WFAN says he is not finished interviewing yet, but believes he will have an idea if he has a job at some point during the World Series.Blogger / Podcaster
Would you rather have Zack Wheeler back or two highly-priced and highly-regarded relievers? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/LwkTeFNt4jBlogger / Podcaster
I just don't understand why certain people think the Mets weighing all alternatives in their managerial search is a bad move . It is what most companies do in staffing key positions. Just my opinionBeat Writer / Columnist
While I do think the #Mets looked much better this year, it's tough to imagine the inconsistent offense doing enough damage against some of these pitchers in the #WorldSeries #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Don't get too cute #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/k0IHN4jtxMBlogger / Podcaster
How important is it to re-sign Zack Wheeler? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/3SscFaiR7oBlogger / Podcaster
