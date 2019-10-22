New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Umpire Joe West suing former NY Mets catcher Paul Lo Duca for claiming he took bribes
by: Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY — North Jersey 33s
Paul Lo Duca made comments on a podcast alleging umpire Joe West took bribes from Mets teammate Billy Wagner. West filed suit Tuesday in NY.
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Joe Girardi on WFAN says he is not finished interviewing yet, but believes he will have an idea if he has a job at some point during the World Series.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Would you rather have Zack Wheeler back or two highly-priced and highly-regarded relievers? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/LwkTeFNt4jBlogger / Podcaster
-
I just don't understand why certain people think the Mets weighing all alternatives in their managerial search is a bad move . It is what most companies do in staffing key positions. Just my opinionBeat Writer / Columnist
-
While I do think the #Mets looked much better this year, it's tough to imagine the inconsistent offense doing enough damage against some of these pitchers in the #WorldSeries #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don't get too cute #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/k0IHN4jtxMBlogger / Podcaster
-
How important is it to re-sign Zack Wheeler? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/3SscFaiR7oBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets