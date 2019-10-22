New York Mets

Ron Swoboda knows Mickey Callaway got a raw deal

by: Shannon Shark

Ron Swoboda gets it.  It’s clear to me that Jeff fired the wrong guy. I felt bad for [Mickey] Callaway. I know it’s hard when a new general manager comes in and you’re not his guy,” said Swoboda. “I felt bad for him because sometimes when you don’t...

