New York Mets

Mets Merized
47604477_thumbnail

Joe Girardi Decision Coming Within Next 48 Hours

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

Joe Girardi appeared on his weekly spot with Mike Francesa of WFAN, and said he will know where he will be managing in 2020 in "a little over 48 hours."The 48-hour time period matches up to Th

Tweets