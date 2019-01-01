New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Umpire Joe West suing ex-MLBer Paul Lo Duca over bribery allegations
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 6m
Major League Baseball umpire Joe West is suing Paul Lo Duca for defamation after the retired catcher claimed a former New York Mets teammate used to let West borrow his vintage car in exchange for a favorable strike zone, according to a complaint...
Tweets
-
New Post: Should Mets Expedite Hiring Process To Secure Joe Girardi? https://t.co/CY65yFWKa5 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hinch and players are terrific. But it’s unfortunate the priorities of higherups have been rewarded by big on-field success. Firing hard-working scouts to save pennies, employing arrogant number crunchers who aren’t fit to leave their room, acquiring domestic abuser — all badA troubling pattern of behavior continues in Houston where the pursuit of efficiency and winning at seemingly any cost is leading to some repugnant decisions and creating collateral damage. From our reporting in the book: https://t.co/m3JD83VBAeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @1975Topps: Card #324 - Ed Kranepool #Mets. 1975: Kranepool posted career-best numbers for average (.323) and on base percentage (.370) in 357 plate appearances. On 8/11/75 Kranepool slammed a 3-run homer off Randy Jones, as the Mets defeated San Diego, 8-4 at Shea Stadium. #Topps https://t.co/ncGPRZJPVqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Getting to know Japanese free agent Shogo Akiyama, who could be an option in center next season for the Mets https://t.co/9je2krWNZsTV / Radio Network
-
Pete Alonso had a historic rookie season and his peers took notice. The @Mets All-Star has been named Sporting News' 2019 NL Rookie of the Year. https://t.co/CihVl0pZjpBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’m thankful to have @kevinburkhardt as a friend. His advice to me and the example he has set taught me the importance of patience, planning ahead, helping others & being mentally strong & honest about my personal & career goals (even if not popular). https://t.co/Hf8SG2XeAWBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets