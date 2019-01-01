New York Mets

Get to know Japanese free agent Shogo Akiyama, who could be CF option for Mets

If the Mets want to add a true center fielder this offseason, their best bets could be to turn to the trade market (Starling Marte?) or perhaps the free agent market. But not the major league free agent market, because that one is basically barren.

