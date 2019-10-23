New York Mets

The Mets Police
47624334_thumbnail

Is Jacob deGrom the best Mets player of the 2010s?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Yesterday I made the case for David Wright.  Today, let’s look at this guy. Who’s #1 in Wins? Milennials don’t like wins.  Who’s #1 in ERA? Who won the Cy Young? Who won the Rookie of the Year? Who would you trust in one game if you had to win it?...

Tweets