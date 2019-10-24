New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike Francesa: I gave the Mets my managerial choice
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 4m
If the Mets don’t hire Joe Girardi, it would be against Mike Francesa’s advice. The WFAN host said on his show he endorsed the former Yankees manager when he talked with the Mets regarding their
Tweets
-
The back page: Kyrie's 50 wasn't enough, but it was fun to watch https://t.co/mdpKxpV433Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mike Francesa let the #Mets know who he thinks should be their manager https://t.co/tonZh7ajTxBlogger / Podcaster
-
They cleared the air https://t.co/5uPMr8MElPBlogger / Podcaster
-
They had their chances before the Kyrie miss https://t.co/E2YCsbLLscBlogger / Podcaster
-
Busting up the top line https://t.co/BUdnSTJA37Blogger / Podcaster
-
Questions for the days and weeks ahead https://t.co/5Mw8AlmIRsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets