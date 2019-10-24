New York Mets

The Mets Police
47644196_thumbnail

Mets’ Pete Alonso stars in mostly unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Video

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Thunder Pete took a break from watching game films and working out to appear in this video…. …oh wait that’s not Pete Alonso…this is Pete Alonso. There’s one funny thing in it which all the other sites will run with today once they wake up But in...

Tweets