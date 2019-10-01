New York Mets

MLB umpire threatens Civil War if President Trump is impeached | ’I will be buying an AR-15′ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 43s

MLB umpire Rob Drake is taking heat for a since-deleted tweet in which he threatened there could be another Civil War if Democrats impeach President Donald Trump.

