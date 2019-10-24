New York Mets

The Mets Police
47644696_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Pete Alonso stars in unfunny video, Citi Field sucks for soccer

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22s

Pete Alonso went Full Harvey and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and starred in a not-funny video. The guys at Van Hagar proved they are the world’s best cover band.  Take a look at their post about lines about Citi Field at the soccer game last night..  I...

Tweets