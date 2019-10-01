New York Mets
MLB rumors: After Phillies hire Joe Girardi, pissed off Mets fans vent on social media - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 22s
Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is back in baseball. His return destination was decided on Thursday, when it was reported he agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Phillies, leaving New York Mets fans to vent their frustrations.
Not saying that any of the other #Mets managerial candidates can’t succeed. Just think Girardi gave them the best chance to do so from the jump. Better odds.Beat Writer / Columnist
On Baseball: The Astros packed their swagger for the trip to DC. But can they be the latest team to lose two at home and rally to win the World Series? https://t.co/v6BwAVGjoHBeat Writer / Columnist
20 years ago Saber dudes figured out that lineup construction isn’t all that important over the course of a season, so what kind of analytics department is all that worried about dictating it in 2020?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @PeteInStJohn: @OmarMinayaFan This is a good time for our periodic reminder that Matt Harvey literally sacrificed his career to try and pitch the Mets to a championship that fall. Any Mets fan who sees that man between now and the end of time should buy him a beer on the spot.Blogger / Podcaster
🍎 🧦Super Fan
RT @OmarMinayaFan: The 2015 Mets had a shortstop that cried, another shortstop whose leg was broken, an ace gutting through a full season post TJ, the return of Wright, plus Cespedes, Grandy, and Jake for a snakebit franchise. No contest. https://t.co/jjbyUDxdEqBlogger / Podcaster
