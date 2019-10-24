New York Mets

Newsday
47648614_thumbnail

Joe Girardi, a Mets managerial candidate, reportedly hired by Phillies | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com October 24, 2019 10:27 AM Newsday 2m

In the Mets’ search for a new manager, Joe Girardi — the most experienced, accomplished and expensive of their publicly known candidates — is no longer an option. The Phillies hired Girardi as their n

Tweets