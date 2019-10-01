New York Mets

Mets Merized
Andres Gimenez, Ali Sanchez With Multi-Hit Games in AFL Action

by: Michael Mayer

Mets shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez is having a great showing in the Arizona Fall League with his bat and glove, that continued on Wednesday night with another multi-hit game.Gimenez, 21, w

