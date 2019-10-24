New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The 11 best Mets minor league pitchers I saw this year: 2, Simeon Woods Richardson
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 59s
Counting down the best minor league pitchers I saw in 2019.
Tweets
-
Not saying that any of the other #Mets managerial candidates can’t succeed. Just think Girardi gave them the best chance to do so from the jump. Better odds.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
On Baseball: The Astros packed their swagger for the trip to DC. But can they be the latest team to lose two at home and rally to win the World Series? https://t.co/v6BwAVGjoHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
20 years ago Saber dudes figured out that lineup construction isn’t all that important over the course of a season, so what kind of analytics department is all that worried about dictating it in 2020?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PeteInStJohn: @OmarMinayaFan This is a good time for our periodic reminder that Matt Harvey literally sacrificed his career to try and pitch the Mets to a championship that fall. Any Mets fan who sees that man between now and the end of time should buy him a beer on the spot.Blogger / Podcaster
-
🍎 🧦Super Fan
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: The 2015 Mets had a shortstop that cried, another shortstop whose leg was broken, an ace gutting through a full season post TJ, the return of Wright, plus Cespedes, Grandy, and Jake for a snakebit franchise. No contest. https://t.co/jjbyUDxdEqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets