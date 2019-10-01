New York Mets

nj.com
47649974_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Joe Girardi to Phillies, Jayce Tingler to Padres, Mike Matheny to Royals | When Mets will hire new manager? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who had interviewed with the New York Mets.

Tweets