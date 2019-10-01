New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Managerial Search Isn’t Joe Girardi Or Bust

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

The Philadelphia Phillies did what we expected and hired Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler. To their credit, the Phillies knew they wanted, nay needed, an experienced manager like Girardi, Buck Sh…

Tweets