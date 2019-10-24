New York Mets
Passing on Joe Girardi has the stench of Mets fans’ worst fears
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 8s
By Thursday morning, of course, Joe Girardi had become, in the estimation of a large chunk of the Mets’ fan base, a combination of Casey Stengel, Vince Lombardi, Pat Riley and Toe Blake. It is hard
Tweets
Here's why the Mets could come to regret passing on Joe Girardi (via @nynjharper) https://t.co/SBoNg0kAuJTV / Radio Network
The Best Mets Player Of The 2010s is….. https://t.co/hoKu33Bv2vBlogger / Podcaster
At this point, it doesn't matter who the Mets manager is in 2019. Because Brodie is the manager. He's made that perfectly clear. "Manager" is now "middle manager". Why am I batting seventh? It came from corporate. The Mets are bringing 9-to-5 to your "fun time". Joy.Blogger / Podcaster
For @SNYtv. So many reasons Girardi made the most sense for the Mets. If letting him to Philly is about money or ego, it's short-sighted and narrow-minded. Doesn't mean BVW can't still get it right, but why not take the lay-up? https://t.co/5UqRnbWRlyBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsMerized: New Post: Perks of Hiring A Former Player as Manager https://t.co/PJIhPrL8YP #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Judging by Twitter, #Mets fans were none too happy to learn Joe Girardi is headed to the #Phillies. https://t.co/jtg0EfZiEmTV / Radio Network
