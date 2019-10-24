New York Mets

The Mets Police
47654759_thumbnail

The Best Mets Player Of The 2010s is…..

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The best New York Mets player of the 2010’s was Jacob deGrom.   I walked you through the numbers yesterday, and you like me watched the team all decade long. Yes we all love David Wright, and I am not taking away anything from the runner up Player...

Tweets