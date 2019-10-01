New York Mets

MLBPA Names Jacob DeGrom NL’s Outstanding Pitcher of 2019

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

For the second straight season, Jacob deGrom has been named the National League's Outstanding Pitcher of the Year by Major League Baseball's Players Association.DeGrom, 31, had a 2.43 ERA, 0.9

