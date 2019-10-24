hello from a woman who has been in “the clubhouse areas” and who has never described herself as sensitive or delicate 👋🏼 not that it’s wrong at all to be sensitive or delicate, but this stereotyping of females in sports needs to end.

MetsBearsDawgs AlbaneseLaura @ Buster_ESPN Women don't belong in the clubhouse areas. Always so insecure and whiny. Offended over anything. Wah wah someone offended me wah wah they should have their life ruined wah wah "we women cant be hearing offensive remarks because we so sensitive and delicate" wah wah wah