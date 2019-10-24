New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Chris Flexen
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 45s
Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Tweets
-
hello from a woman who has been in “the clubhouse areas” and who has never described herself as sensitive or delicate 👋🏼 not that it’s wrong at all to be sensitive or delicate, but this stereotyping of females in sports needs to end.@AlbaneseLaura @Buster_ESPN Women don't belong in the clubhouse areas. Always so insecure and whiny. Offended over anything. Wah wah someone offended me wah wah they should have their life ruined wah wah "we women cant be hearing offensive remarks because we so sensitive and delicate" wah wah wahBlogger / Podcaster
-
One down. Now the Astros should fire whoever crafted the disgraceful PR hit job on SI’s Stephanie Apstein.The Astros have fired assistant GM Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston's ALCS victory over the Yankees: https://t.co/dNyyKowb1TBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: MLB News: Astros Fire Taubman, Publicly Apologize to Stephanie Apstein https://t.co/6BqzgE53gP #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @eboland11: Astros have fired assistant GM Brandon Taubman. In statement the organization at last got it right in apologizing to SI and reporter Stephanie Apstein for the org’s initial statement calling the story “fabricated.” Astros said: “We were wrong.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets change nickname to Philadelphia Phillies, hire Joe Girardi as manager https://t.co/Il5Bn0DuQNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Bill_Pittenger: Here’s the Mets’ bombshell! @DeeshaThosar @NYPost_Mets @DougWilliamsSNY @TimBritton @Metstradamus @timbhealey @SteveGelbs @AnthonyDiComo @martinonyc @FiggieNY https://t.co/peemkFgz0vBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets