New York Mets

Metstradamus
47661988_thumbnail

Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Chris Flexen

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 45s

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

Tweets